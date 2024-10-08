MP Deputy CM meets Swami Ramdev, discusses Vedic education, health, and development

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Rajendra Shukla, paid a courtesy visit to Swami Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth and a renowned yoga guru, at the Sant Kutir on Tuesday. Mr Shukla received a warm welcome upon his arrival.

During the meeting, Swami Ramdev and the Deputy Chief Minister discussed various topics, including Vedic education, health, and the development of Madhya Pradesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised Swami Ramdev’s work in yoga and Ayurveda and expressed his hope that Patanjali would continue to spread the benefits of yoga and Ayurveda to the country in the future.

