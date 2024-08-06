MP: Congress protests against scams, misgovernance

Thousands of Congress workers along with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders staged a massive protest at Indore on Tuesday against the ruling BJP government’s alleged scams and misgovernance.

Police used water cannons to disperse the large crowd that was trying to enter inside the office of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The protest was staged outside the IMC premises and one of the main issues was the alleged scam of more than Rs 100 crore payments done through fake bills in the IMC.

The Congress also protested against the irregularities in the NEET exam, the private nursing college scam of MP and other issues.

The Congress workers and police came face to face during the protest and the police had to resort to mild lathi charge too.

Some Congress protesters including women tried to climb upon the police barricades in an attempt to cross them.

Some of the protesters and some media persons covering the protest also suffered injuries due to the water cannon.

One cameraperson of an electronic channel suffered serious head injury after falling down on being hit by the high pressure of the police water cannon.