MP Cong alleges rigging of votes as party candidate loses in Amarwara

Reacting to the defeat of the Congress in the Amarwara assembly by-poll on Saturday, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari alleged that the result clearly points towards the possibility of fudging and misuse of the government machinery by the ruling BJP.

Patwari claimed that the Congress and its workers had toiled a lot to win the by-poll and even the people of Chhindwara had made up their mind to defeat the BJP.

He charged that the politicization of government officials is a very disturbing trend under the BJP.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated BJP candidate Kamlesh Shah and the people of Chhindwara for the party’s victory.

Dr Yadav, who was interacting with investors at Mumbai on Saturday, said that the BJP’s victory is proof of the people’s continuing trust in the BJP and the welfare oriented and people centric policies of PM Narendra Modi.