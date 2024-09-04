MP CM’s father cremated in Ujjain

The last rites of late Poonamchand Ji Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, were performed in the presence of thousands of people at the banks of river Kshipra near the Bhookhi Mata temple in Ujjain on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the funeral procession began from late Poonamchand Ji Yadav’s home in the Geeta Colony at Ujjain in the morning and CM Dr Yadav along with other family members gave shoulder.

Poonamchand Ji Yadav passed away in his hometown Ujjain late Tuesday evening. He was 100 years old. He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

CM Dr Yadav immediately rushed to Ujjain on receiving the news.

According to information, Late Poonamchand Ji Yadav has two daughters, Kalavati Yadav and Shanti Devi, and three sons, Nandlal Yadav, Narayan Yadav and Dr Mohan Yadav.

Union minister and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, ministers, several politicians, officials and people from all walks of life offered their condolences and attended the last rites.