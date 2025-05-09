MP CM says Pak will be taught befitting lesson

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav asserted on Friday that India will teach a befitting lesson to Pakistan.

“The enemy is continuously suffering losses. We will once again make Pakistan pay for its actions,” Dr Yadav maintained.

Advertisement

The CM also held a high-level meeting on Friday at the Samatva Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, at Bhopal regarding the state’s security arrangements.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav said,” National security is our supreme duty, and given the current situation, the security of all citizens should be given the highest priority.” He directed all senior officers that special attention should be paid to essential citizen services, all departments should strengthen their respective systems, and all necessary precautionary security measures should be implemented with immediate effect.

The CM emphasised that strict control should be imposed on any anti-national propaganda, and citizens should be encouraged and informed not to pay attention to rumours.

He pointed out that special attention should be given to the security around important central and state government establishments. He emphasised that all disaster management measures and necessities, such as health and fire services, should be further strengthened.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav reviewed the current situation of the state’s security arrangements, the condition of citizen facilities, and departmental coordination. He gave instructions to further improve mutual coordination among officers.

He also said that all departments should remain ready and alert for any kind of emergency. He stated that until the situation becomes normal, officials and field staff of all departments related to the smooth supply of citizen facilities should not go on leave.