MP CM highlights progress on Tapti basin mega recharge project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project is the world’s largest groundwater recharge initiative.

He stated that all obstacles in this interstate joint project have now been resolved, and discussions with the Maharashtra government are progressing toward signing an agreement soon.

Advertisement

Chairing a review meeting on the ambitious project, the CM revealed that plans are underway to invite the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and the Maharashtra Chief Minister to Bhopal to formalize the agreement process.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project.

He emphasized that under the Tapti Mega Recharge Yojana, three streams of the Tapti River will be developed in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, maximizing water utilization for national interests and agricultural irrigation.