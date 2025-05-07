MP CM hails army forces for Operation Sindoor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and other leaders expressed pride and hailed the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out ‘Operatiom Sindoor’ in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The MP CM said, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, congratulating the action.

State cabinet ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya, Prahlad Patel and others also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out the air strikes.

‘Bharatiya Sena Zindabad’, ‘Jai Hind’, the ministers said on social media.

Former Congress CM Kamal Nath also expressed pride on the Indian Armed Forces.

At Indore, the widow of one of the Pahalgam terror attack victims said she is proud of the Indian Armed Forces and the action taken is right.

Jennifer Nathaniel (54), widow of Sushil Nathaniel (58), however insisted that the four terrorists who carried out the attack and shot dead her husband must definitely be eliminated at all cost.