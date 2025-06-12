MP CM expresses grief at plane tragedy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Dr Yadav extended condolences to the families of those killed in the mishap. He prayed to God to provide them strength and courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda also expressed grief over the tragedy involving the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171, soon after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at around 1.20 pm.

Devda said his thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost their near and dear ones.