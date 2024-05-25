MP CM asks for ensuring strict ban on loudspeakers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has passed strict instructions to officials to effectively enforce the ban on the uncontrolled use of loudspeakers at religious places and stringent checking on the open sale of meat.

The CM also instructed police officials to ensure effective measures along with an extensive awareness campaign to combat the increasing cases of cyber crimes.

The MP CM passed these instructions while chairing a review meeting of the law and order situation in the state along with senior officials today. Dr Yadav is also the Home Minister of MP.

Advertisement

The CM said that police must take strict action against those committing crimes against women. He ordered vigilant and prompt action at all levels to effectively control gambling, betting, property-related crimes, fraud, and cyber crimes.

The CM directed senior police officials to conduct surprise inspections of police stations, especially at night. Dr Mohan Yadav directed to install CCTV cameras in high-crime areas.

Dr Yadav highlighted that more than 2,000 villages have benefited from the adjustment of police station boundaries.

During the meeting, it was reported that the boundaries of 627 police stations were redrawn based on feedback from public representatives and other sections, resulting in reduced distances for 2216 villages from their respective police stations.

The day Dr Mohan Yadav took oath as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on 13 December 2023, his first orders were for banning loudspeakers not meeting the sound limit specifications, from all kinds of places, including religious structures, across the state. The CM’s second decision was about taking strict action on those selling meat products and eggs in the open.