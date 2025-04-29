MP CM announces govt job for kin of man who died saving four in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that a government job would be provided to one of the family members of the late Manohar Singh, who sacrificed his life while saving the lives of four people during a tragic accident in Mandsaur district.

The CM also said that the state government would honour Manohar Singh posthumously for his bravery.

Manohar Singh of Kachariya village died while trying to rescue people trapped inside a Maruti van that had fallen into a well in the village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Narayangarh police station in Mandsaur district, on Sunday.

Twelve people were killed in the mishap.

Nonetheless, four people were rescued safely, mainly due to Manohar Singh’s efforts.

Praising Manohar Singh’s heroic act, the Chief Minister said that by saving four lives, he set a powerful example, demonstrating that humanity is very much alive today. He emphasised that such acts of courage serve as an inspiration to others and that the Madhya Pradesh government deeply respects and salutes those who display such extraordinary bravery and selflessness. Dr Yadav underlined the importance of honouring individuals who risk their lives to uphold the values of humanity and valour.

As per the directives of the Chief Minister’s Financial Assistance Fund, financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries.