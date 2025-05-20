MP Cabinet approves Skill Development Scheme, metro region planning, and key infrastructure projects

The Madhya Pradesh BJP Government has given in principle approval to the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Training Scheme, aimed at providing employment-oriented skill development for the state’s youth.

Under the scheme, eligible individuals will receive an annual interest subsidy of ₹1,000, with a lifetime cap of ₹10,000 per person on loan interest. The scheme is expected to incur an annual expenditure of approximately ₹100 crore.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, held at the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore on Tuesday. The Rajwada was the seat of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty, ruled by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The Cabinet also approved development projects and schemes worth ₹3,867 crore.

Among the key decisions was the approval of the Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Region Planning and Development Act, 2025, enabling the formation of Metropolitan Planning Committees and Metropolitan Region Development Authorities.

Two major regions identified under the Act are Indore–Ujjain–Dewas–Dhar, and Bhopal–Sehore–Raisen–Vidisha–Biaora (Rajgarh).

These authorities will be responsible for preparing and implementing integrated development plans tailored to the geographic and economic needs of each metropolitan area.

Dr Yadav had earlier announced the formation of these bodies in accordance with constitutional provisions. The move aims to facilitate the integrated development of urban areas in the state with populations exceeding 10 lakh.

Under this framework, the Metropolitan Region Development Authority will prepare a draft development plan, which will be submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee for approval, and then to the State Government for final sanction. Once approved, the plan will be implemented by the respective authorities.

The development plans will cover key sectors such as education, industry, and healthcare, thereby promoting employment generation and economic growth.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the Chief Minister Urban Sanitation Mission until FY 2028–29. The estimated expenditure over the next four years is ₹227.05 crore, including ₹167.74 crore from the state and ₹59.31 crore from urban local bodies. Funds will be used for procuring desludging vehicles, sewer line cleaning equipment, solid waste transport vehicles, as well as safety gear and PPE kits for sanitation workers.

To boost women’s participation in the workforce, the cabinet approved the construction of 26 working women’s hostels with a total capacity of 5,572 beds across four industrial regions: Vikram Udyogpuri (Ujjain); Pithampur Sectors 1 and 2 (Dhar); Malanpur-Ghirongi (Bhind), and Mandideep (Raisen).

These hostels, to be constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC Ltd) with central assistance under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024–25 scheme, will include modern amenities such as parking, food courts, recreational spaces, and crèches.

The Cabinet also approved a revised project cost of ₹2,195.54 crore for the construction of the Acharya Shankar Museum ‘Advait Lok’ under the Ekatma Dham Project at Omkareshwar. The funding will cover the Advait Lok Museum, Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta, Advait Nilyam, Project Information Center, Shankar Setu, and Abhay Ghat.

Further, administrative approval was granted for ₹1,095 crore to upgrade two major medical institutions. In Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore, ₹773.07 crore was approved for a new hospital building, mini auditorium, nursing hostel, parking facilities, and external development. In Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, ₹321.94 crore has been sanctioned for a new OPD block, maternity block, staff quarters, nursing college, and hostels.