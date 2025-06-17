MP Cabinet approves new promotion rules, boosts tribal welfare and power infrastructure

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, aimed at ensuring representation and protecting the interests of reserved categories.

The new provisions include 20 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SCs). SC and ST public servants will also have opportunities for promotion based on merit. The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in Bhopal today.

According to state government officials, the new rules allow promotion committees to convene within the current year to prepare selection lists for next year’s vacancies, effectively enabling advance Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs). Due weightage will be given to seniority, and among senior officials, only those securing the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible for promotion. For Class I officers, the merit-cum-seniority principle will apply.

The rules aim to enhance administrative efficiency with clear criteria defining ineligibility for promotion. They outline the circumstances under which an official becomes ineligible and the implications of penalties. Provisions have been made for reviewing DPCs to reconsider decisions. The new rules also eliminate the rotation system, thereby creating more opportunities for promotional posts. DPCs have been empowered to determine candidate suitability.

For Class IV employees, there will be no marks-based system; promotions will be based solely on suitability. Even partial service during a year will be considered as full qualifying service. If only part of the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) is available, it will be treated as valid for the entire year. In cases where promotion is delayed due to unavailable ACRs, seniority will be retained upon promotion. Unforeseen vacancies will be filled from the selection or waiting list.

Provisions also allow for promotions against posts vacated by officers on deputation who are not available in the promotion year. If an ACR is missing due to No Report Certificate (NRC), sanctioned leave, probation, or training—and self-assessment has been submitted on time—promotion will not be withheld due to lack of ACRs.

Before any DPC meeting, no action will be taken merely on the basis of a sealed show-cause notice, thus enabling more eligible officials to be promoted. The rules ensure that posts available on a given day are filled based on merit and adequate representation of reserved categories. Approximately two lakh new posts are expected to be created, leading to improved administrative efficiency and effectiveness.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment, construction, and operation of 459 new Anganwadi Centres in special tribal areas under the PM-JANMAN programme, as part of the Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 scheme.

Approval was also granted to create 459 honorary posts for Anganwadi Workers, 459 for Anganwadi Helpers, and 26 regular supervisory posts with a pay scale of Rs. 25,300–80,500.

The expenditure on this scheme from FY 2025–26 to 2030–31 will be as per the approval of the Government of India. The total estimated cost is Rs. 143.46 crore, of which the central share is Rs. 72.78 crore and the state share are Rs. 70.68 crore.

In addition, the cabinet approved a total estimated expenditure of Rs. 5,163 crore for ongoing and upcoming capital projects of the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL) for the period 2025–26 to 2029–30. The funding will comprise 20 per cent equity from the state government and 80 per cent as loans from financial institutions and banks.

Key allocations include Rs. 1,154 crore for the construction/upgradation of transmission systems approved by the Central Transmission Utility; Rs 185 crore for power infrastructure for Simhastha–2028; Rs. 1,015 crore for new extra-high-voltage (EHV) substations; Rs. 54 crore for new EHV lines to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Morena Division HQ and northern Gwalior; Rs. 1,280 crore for capacity enhancement of existing EHV transformers; Rs. 81 crore for 184 new 33 kV bays under the RDSS scheme; Rs. 662 crore for converting DP/FP lines into DCDS/DCSS tower lines, Rs. 451 crore for Loop-In Loop-Out (LILO) works and new lines for single-source supplied substations, and Rs. 281 crore for SCADA system replacement, construction of 132 kV bus couplers, installation of 33 kV capacitor banks, and other related works.