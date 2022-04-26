MP Board 10th Result 2022,

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MP Board results of class tenth by this week of April on its official website i.e. @mpbse.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has commenced the High School Annual Examination from 18th February 2022 to 10th March 2022 at the many examination centres of Madhya Pradesh. Those who have appeared for the Secondary Examination have been looking for MP Board 10th Result 2022. They should download the link www.mpresults.nic.in for Class 10 result.

Steps to Check MP 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode

• Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

• MP Board 10th result 2022 link will be available on the home page.

• Click on the same and it will lead to the MP exam result 2022 window.

• Now, enter the roll number and application number in the login window

• Click on the ‘submit’ button to check the MP 10 Class result 2022

• MP board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

• Print the same and save it for future reference.

The candidates who will be unable to pass one or two subjects in the MP board 10th Board exam will be able to appear for the compartment/supplementary exam in July 2022, tentatively.

Along with the Madhya Pradesh 10th result 2022, the board will release the status such as overall pass percentage, top-performing state, number of students qualified, and more. Check the previous year’s result statistics here.

Students are eagerly waiting for their results and hoping to get good marks this year and get promoted to higher education