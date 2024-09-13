MP: BJP wins municipal by-poll

The ruling BJP scored a comfortable victory in the by-election for the post of Corporator in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the by-poll results announced on Friday, BJP candidate Jitu Rathore defeated Congress candidate Vikas Joshi by a margin of 4255 votes.

According to deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi, 15 teams were formed to count the votes today morning. The counting began at 9 am at the Nehru Stadium.

The BJP candidate got 6490 votes while the Congress candidate bagged 2235 votes.

The voting was held on Wednesday and six candidates were in the fray. As per officials, the voting percentage was 41.32, as 8900 voters cast their ballots out of the total 21700 voters registered in the ward.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of the sitting Corporator, Kamal Laddha of the BJP, who had won in 2022.