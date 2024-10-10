MP BJP MLA lays prone infront of ASP begging for his life

An MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh prostrated in front of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Mauganj district with his hands folded pleading to save his life.

He alleged police inaction in the face of a threat to his life from mafias and goons involved in drug smuggling.

A video of the incident that occurred inside the ASP’s office on Wednesday evening surfaced on social media.

Soon after entering the office of ASP Anurag Pandey, the MLA went down on his feet in a fully prone position. He begged the ASP to either take action against the drug mafias or get him killed at the hands of the goons.

The MLA alleged that the entire district is in the grip of mafias dealing in drugs and alcohol but the police donot take any action despite repeated requests and complaints.

According to Mauganj SP Rasna Thakur, the matter came to her knowledge only after the MLA submitted an application. She said acting on the MLA’s complaint, a police team has been formed and the police are taking regular action against anyone involved in drugs racket and alcohol smuggling.