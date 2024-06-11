MP BJP chief hails Union Cabinet decision of 3 crore houses for poor

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief and Khajuraho Lok Sabha Member Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to build another three crore concrete houses for the poor, in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet on 10 June.

Mr Sharma pointed out that the PM had guaranteed through the BJP’s Lok Sabha manifesto that three crore more concrete houses would be built for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Sharma said that the Cabinet decision reflects the sensitivity of the PM and also assures the fulfillment of the BJP’s guarantee to provide concrete roofs over the heads of the country’s poor people.

Sharma welcomed the Cabinet decision and said that this was a historic decision in the interest of the poor, as the Prime Minister has decided to fulfill the guarantee made for the poor.

The Khajuraho lawmaker asserted that,”As a nation, it is our duty to take such steps that can increase the prosperity of the common people of the country and their families.”

As per official data, the government of India has been implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the past 10 years.