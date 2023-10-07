MP assembly elections: Big Congress CEC meeting Today to finalise candidates

With assembly polls drawing closer, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet Saturday to finalise the candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be hold later this year. The meeting to CEC meeting will be held at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath Road residence in Delhi.

According to sources, the CEC meeting will be held around 4 pm and will be attended by its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and other members, including KC Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among others.

Earlier on October 3, the Congress party held a meeting of its screening committee for Madhya Pradesh to decide candidates for the state assembly elections.

Advertisement

The Congress party is hoping to dethrone Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh with top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath holding election rallies across the state.

The elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly are likely to be held before December this year and final date will be announced by the Election Commission of India in some days.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, four other sates – Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – will also go to polls this year.

Ahead of the electoral battle in the state, seen as a semifinal to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaigns, taking pot shots at each other.

Both parties have pulled out their top leaders and campaign heavyweights, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah toplining the campaign for the BJP and the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders leading the Congress’s efforts to win the voters’ confidence.

The BJP has already put out two lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls. Their second list included several BJP heavyweights in the state, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

(With ANI inputs)