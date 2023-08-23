MP: Allowances for cops increased

The BJP state government in Madhya Pradesh has approved the increase in allowances given to the officers and employees of the Police Department.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

According to state government officials, the Cabinet approved reimbursement of the cost of 15 liters of petrol every month for the travels undertaken for official works from the constable to sub-inspector level employees posted in police stations, the amount of nutritious food allowance has been increased from Rs 650 to Rs 1000 per month for non-gazetted employees of constable to inspector level and the amount of kit clothing allowance for constables and head constables has been increased from Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 respectively to Rs 5,000 per month.

Similarly, the uniform renewal grant to be given every 3 years from assistant sub-inspector to inspector level officers has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2500 per 3 years and the rates of free food provided to police personnel engaged in law and order have been increased from Rs 70 per day to Rs 100 per day. The employees of Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Forces (SAF) will also be given these benefits.

The Cabinet also approved the ‘Madhya Pradesh Naxalite Surrender, Rehabilitation-cum-Relief Policy 2023’ with the objective of providing gainful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the surrendered Naxalites.

According to officials, the main objective of this policy is to bring those into the mainstream who voluntarily surrender by renouncing the path of violence. According to the policy, for those who surrender Rs 1.50 lakh will be given for the construction of a house, Rs 10000 to Rs 4.50 lakh ex-gratia for surrendering arms, Rs 50000 for the incentive for marriage, for meeting the immediate need Rs 5 lakh or the announced award amount whichever is more, Rs 20 lakh will be given for purchase of immovable property, Rs 1.50 lakh for vocational training. Simultaneously, the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Food Assistance Scheme will also be provided.

Provisions have been made in the policy to help those affected by Naxal violence. According to which, Rs 15 lakh will be given to the victim’s family in case of death of the victim affected by violence, Rs 20 lakh to the family of a deceased security personnel and Rs 4 lakh in case of physical disability.

In case of a citizen’s demise due to Naxal violence, the family member will be given appointment on a class Three/Four post. Rs 1.50 lakh will be given in case of complete damage to immovable property and maximum Rs 50 thousand will be given in case of partial damage. Simultaneously, with various schemes of the government, the victim’s family will also be given the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Food Assistance Scheme.