MoWCD actively supports ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to empower women and children

To achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of creating a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) is actively involved to support the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” throughout the country.

MoWCD is participating under the “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani (MKMZ)” initiative in which the beneficiaries from each Gram Panchayats speak of their experiences and the impact that the Anganwadi Services have had on their lives.

So far under MKMZ, more than 1800 beneficiaries have narrated their experiences. “On-spot registrations” of eligible beneficiaries is being undertaken during the yatra for saturation of scheme under MoWCD.

The yatra is a step towards further educating the masses about the various schemes and their benefits which is further motivating eligible persons to enroll for the relevant schemes.

MoWCD have also asked States to undertake Swasth Balak Spardha (SBS) during these Yatras where healthy children are felicitated.

For sustained community involvement, it is imperative that the nutrition issues should be highlighted with a positive orientation, emphasizing on identification and celebration of a “Healthy Child.”

This aims at improving the nutritional status of children in the age group of 0-6 years, building focus on healthy children, generating emotional connect of community at large with issues relating to nutrition & well-being of children, and instill the feeling of positive competitiveness among parents and children to be healthy.

On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, in a groundbreaking initiative aimed at saturating the benefits of Central government schemes across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” on November 15, 2023 from Khunti, Jharkhand.

Specially designed IEC Vans carrying messages of government schemes were flagged off, adorned with information in local languages, to disseminate knowledge through audio-visuals, brochures, pamphlets, booklets, and standees.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra seeks to cover almost every gram panchayat in the country.