A woman and her five-year-old child were on Wednesday washed away in a river near Kharboo in the Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh.

ADGP Ladakh said that the body of the woman has been retrieved at Kaksar in a search operation while the child’s body remained untraceable.

He said rescue operation was launched the immediately after the mother-child duo were drowned in the river Shingo Drass.

Search for the child is underway, he added.