# India

Most YSRCP ministers trailing in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections

Jana Sena is leading in 17 and BJP in 7. Most of the YSRCP ministers are trailing though YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in the Pulivendula seat. YSRCP candidates were seen leaving the counting centres as the NDA took an unassailable lead. Celebrations have begun in TDP headquarters.

Statesman News Service | Hyderabad | June 4, 2024 11:50 am

Photo: IANS

In Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections TDP is leading in 121 seats and is likely to reach the majority mark of 88 seats on its own.

