Mosque row: Shimla Municipal Corporation orders demolition of 3 unauthorized storeys

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has ordered the demolition of the three unauthorized storeys of the disputed Mosque building at Sanjauli in Shimla that had led to tension with the protesters including the Hindu organizations holding protests.

The municipal Commissioner Court on Saturday issuing the order has given two months to the Mosque Committee and Waqf Board to complete the demolition process.

The lawyer representing the Waqf Boad while talking to media said that the court has passed orders of demolition of the top three floors of the disputed Mosque. The Mosque Committee and Waqf Board will have to demolish the unauthorized portion of the building at their own expense, he added.

The next date of the hearing of the case is on December 21.

The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti that was awaiting the court orders has welcomed the decision.

The Samiti that had been holding protests across the state was awaiting the decision of that court and had threatened to hold ‘Jail Bharo andolan’ if the orders had not come in favour of the public of Sanjauli that had resented the unauthorized construction.

However, they have clearly stated that the agitation will continue until the entire illegal structure is demolished.

Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti Convener Bharat Bhushan has said that this decision of the court is a victory for Sanatan Samaj of Devbhoomi. “Lakhs of people of Sanatan Samaj of Devbhoomi continuously agitated against the illegal Mosque. As a result, the court has given its verdict,” he claimed.

“The struggle will continue till it is completely demolished as the Mosque building has been built on government land, so this illegal mosque should be completely demolished,” he alleged.

He said that the decision on this issue will come on December 21 and that Samiti will await the court orders in the next hearing.

Cautioning that the government and administration should not suppress the protesters, he said that if this suppression continues, the people of Sanatan Samaj will be forced to take to the streets.