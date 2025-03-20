‘Mosambi’ Climate Conference to boost climate tech startups

The Climate Collective Foundation on Thursday hosted its exclusive two-day event ‘The Mosambi Climate Conference’ (MC2) that aimed to bridge the gap by catalyzing innovation in India and the Global South and to strengthen the climate tech startup ecosystem in India.

The event featured speakers from Google, Habitat for Humanity, World Wide Fund for Nature-India, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, India Climate Collaborative, and other leading organizations.

Addressing the conference, Nalin Agarwal, the founding Partner, Climate Collective said, ‘The climate crisis requires collective action. No single entity can solve it alone. We must break down silos and duplicate efforts, instead driving concrete, action-oriented outcomes.

‘By strengthening South cooperation and creating conditions for a robust climate tech startup ecosystem, we can scale innovation and climate impact across the Global south’, Agarwal added.

In the conference, Jui Joshi, Senior Partner, Climate Collective by highlighting the importance of collaboration in climate action, said, ‘Effective climate action requires collaboration and an ecosystem-driven approach.’

He further stated, ‘Our diverse network spans global and regional organizations, philanthropic and impact investment entities, multilateral institutions, and academic research institutions. We believe transformative climate solutions emerge when knowledge is shared and innovation is democratized’.

Additionally, Pratap Raju, the founding Partner, Climate Collective, added his view, ‘We’ve seen an explosion of innovative solutions, but deploying and scaling them is crucial. The startup process is difficult, requiring collaboration and support in areas like capacity training, fundraising, and policy research.’

‘The Mosambi Conference brings together stakeholders and enablers to facilitate collaboration and collective action. By connecting with each other, we can better address the climate crisis, particularly in the Global South’ he further stated.

The conference featured roundtables where diverse stakeholders discussed domain-specific challenges, opportunities, and growth strategies. These sessions aimed to foster collaboration and identify actionable strategies for impactful ecosystem progress.