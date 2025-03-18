Mosambi Climate Conference 2025 to Catalyze Climate Tech Innovation in the Global South

Climate Collective Foundation is set to host the Mosambi Climate Conference (MC2) on March 20-21, 2025, at the Sheraton, Saket, New Delhi, bringing together 200+ influential leaders from investment firms, development institutions, corporations, government agencies, and foundations to strengthen the climate tech startup ecosystem in India and the Global South.

This will be an exclusive, invite-only gathering of key climate tech enablers, aims to bridge this gap by catalyzing innovation in India and the Global South.

With over 60% of the world’s population residing in the Global South – and bearing the brunt of climate disasters – the region holds immense untapped potential to lead the next wave of climate innovation.

However, fragmented networks, limited access to capital, and policy barriers continue to stifle progress. MC2 seeks to address these challenges head-on through collaborative action and strategic alignment among stakeholders.

Unlike traditional conferences focused solely on dialogue, MC2 is designed to deliver tangible results. The event will focus on two key action-oriented outcomes:

• Strengthening the climate tech startup ecosystem and collaboration between key stakeholders.

• Enhancing South-South cooperation to improve access to knowledge, funding, and networks.

Pratap Raju, Founding Partner, Climate Collective speaking on the conference said, “The Global South is excelling in locally led climate adaptation solutions, but it’s time to scale up. Developing countries too, on the frontlines of climate impacts, urgently need to amplify their adaptation efforts.”.

“Through MC2, we are bringing together key stakeholders to align strategies, unlock funding, and accelerate climate solutions. Together, this initiative unlocks vital capital and technical assistance for climate adaptation initiatives,” he added.

Through closed-door roundtables, expert panels, and interactive workshops, MC2 will foster partnerships, generate policy recommendations, and unlock new investment strategies tailored to emerging markets.

The conference will host a series of high-impact panels, addressing critical areas of climate innovation, including Deep Climate Tech in India, Innovative Technologies for Adaptation & Resilience (A&R), The Role of Startups in Grid Transformation, AI & Climate Tech Innovations.

Despite the rapid growth of climate finance, a significant gap remains in the Global South. According to the Climate Policy Initiative (CPI), only 19% of global climate finance reaches developing nations, leaving nearly 70% of potential climate tech funding untapped.

“Reaching net zero on time is impossible without strong support for climate tech startups,” says Nalin Agarwal, Founding Partner, Climate Collective. “We need better coordination among investors, accelerators, policymakers, and industry to scale innovation across the Global South. That’s why we’re launching the Mosambi Climate Conference—to catalyze collaboration, unlock resources, and help build transformative solutions for a resilient, sustainable future.”

MC2 aims to address this disparity by facilitating direct engagement between startups, investors, and policymakers.

MC2 is made possible through the support of esteemed partners who share our vision of accelerating climate innovation in the Global South. Our session partners include Waterfield Foundation, a leader in strategic advisory for sustainable investments, and Third Derivative (D3), a global climate innovation accelerator co-founded by RMI and New Energy Nexus, which identifies and scales groundbreaking climate technologies.

Additionally, the knowledge partners – Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) – bring invaluable expertise to the table. GEAPP works to accelerate the transition to clean energy while addressing energy poverty, and EDF leverages science, economics, and law to drive environmental solutions that protect both people and the planet. Together, these collaborations ensure MC2 remains a hub for actionable strategies and impactful change.