MoS Railways to inspect, review key rail initiatives, BSRP project in Bengaluru

Minister of State for Railways V Somanna will conduct a comprehensive inspection and take a review of key rail initiatives and the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) in Bengaluru on Monday.

The MoS for Railways will supervise Inspection and review of the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

During the visit, he will assess the factory’s operations and progress in the production of essential rail components.

Minister Somanna will also conduct a critical review meeting on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. The meeting will be jointly reviewed by Dr M B Patil, Karnataka Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure along with senior officials from the BSRP and the Railway projects in Bengaluru.

The discussion aims to focus on project timelines, development milestones, and strategies to enhance the efficiency and reach of the suburban rail network.