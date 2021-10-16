MoS Nityanand Rai warns security forces to prepare for drone strikes, Lone wolf attacks

Minister of State (MoS) for Home affairs Nityanand Rai advised security forces on Saturday to prepare for incidents such as drone strikes, airstrikes, and lone-wolf attacks, citing the increased threat of terrorism.

The Minister stated at the NSG’s 37th Raising Day that the Black Cat commandos of the elite NSG wing are capable of neutralising any terrorist activity and restoring calm in the country. “The nature of the threats has evolved, and security personnel must be prepared for situations such as drone strikes, airstrikes, and lone-wolf attacks,” Rai explained.

The MoS underlined that the NSG is capable of neutralising any terrorist activity and restoring calm in the country, noting that the force has strengthened its efficiency and capabilities from time to time and is always ready to meet difficulties.

“As long as NSG exists, there will be no impact on this country’s security and peace system,” the Minister stated, adding that “my faith in NSG has grown as a result of witnessing your demonstration to deal with terrorist assaults.”

“Those who cast an evil eye on our country should understand that the consequences will be quite harsh,” the Minister said in a veiled warning on Pakistan.

“The result of such anti-India activities had to face by that country as well as it is familiar with the repercussions of its bad intention against our country,” said the Minister.

Despite all the efforts and support of foreign powers, the Minister said, the country does not get the benefit as much as it plans.

The Minister said for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah a security policy has been made.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Shah hailed the NSG on its 37th raising day, calling it a “world-class trained force to combat all dimensions of terrorism” and expressing pride in the country’s personnel.

The National Security Guard (NSG) was formed in 1984 after the Union Cabinet resolved to build a “Federal Contingency Force” that would be “highly trained to combat the many manifestations of terrorism.”

Every year on October 16, the NSG’s Raising Day is commemorated. This year celebrates the 37th anniversary of the formation of the National Security Group, also known as the Black Cats.