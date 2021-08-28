MoS Defence takes stock of situation in eastern Ladakh

Minister of state for defence, Ajay Bhatt, on Friday arrived at Leh on a two day official visit to Ladakh.

On his arrival, he was received by, Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps. The Raksha Rajya Mantri visited Chushul in Eastern Ladakh and was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps on the security situation in Eastern Ladakh.

He was also briefed on the role played by the Indian Army, as a partner in the development of Ladakh region, through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities.

While interacting with commanders and troops deployed in Eastern Ladakh, Bhatt complimented them, for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain, while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism.

Assuring the soldiers of the Nation’s support, the minister exhorted all ranks, to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness.