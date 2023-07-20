Mortal remains of Army Captain Anshuman Singh reaches Lucknow on way to Deoria : Yogi expresses grief

The mortal remains of Army Captain Anshuman Singh, who lost his life in a fire in Siachan was brought to Lucknow by a special aircraft on Thursday.

A native of Deoria, the family of the army captain reside at Emerald Green in Alamnagar on Mohan Road in the state capital. He got married in February last. Anshuman’s father got retired as Subedar Major from the Army.

According to sources after paying tribute at the airport, the mortal remains along with the family members left for Gorakhpur on the same special aircraft.

The cremation would be held in Deoria, the native place of the slain army officer.

Captain Anshuman Singh, posted in Siachen as Regimental Medical Officer, himself got badly burnt while saving three jawans after a fire broke out in the bunker.

Meanwhile ,Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has paid heartfelt tribute to Army Captain Anshuman Singh, a resident of Deoria district, who was martyred in Siachen.

The Chief Minister has also announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the martyr. He has also announced to give a government job to a member of the martyr’s family and to name a road in his home district after the name of martyr Anshuman Singh.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family members of martyr Captain Anshuman Singh, the Chief Minister said that the state government is with them in this hour of grief. All possible help will be provided to the martyr’s family by the state government.