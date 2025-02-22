More than half of the world’s Sanatanis take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam

The magnificent and sacred Mahakumbh, underway in Prayagraj since January 13, has made history today.

Over 60 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, showcasing an extraordinary display of religious and cultural unity. This record gathering stands as the largest human participation in any religious, cultural, or social event in history.

With an estimated 120 crore Sanatanis worldwide, this means that more than half of the global Sanatani community has already bathed in the holy confluence, seeking spiritual blessings.

With the massive daily influx of tourists and devotees at Mahakumbh, the total number of pilgrims is expected to surpass 65 crore by the final Shivratri Snan on February 26.

This extraordinary achievement has been made possible by the well-organized efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government, ensuring smooth arrangements for devotees.

India’s ancient tradition, with its divine and grand aura, has captivated the entire world, reaffirming the spiritual and cultural significance of Mahakumbh.

The grand Mahakumbh has welcomed diplomats from 73 countries, including Bhutan’s King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with many international guests who came to take the sacred dip.

Additionally, more than 50 lakh people from Nepal, the maternal home of Maa Janaki, have bathed in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam, becoming part of this historic event.

India is a deeply religious country, home to multiple faiths, with Sanatan Dharma having the largest following.

According to World Population Review and Pew Research, India’s estimated population is 1.43 billion (143 crore), out of which 1.1 billion (110 crore) people follow Sanatan Dharma. Globally, the number of Sanatanis stands at 1.2 billion (120 crore).

A comparison of the number of devotees who have taken a dip at Triveni Sangam reveals that more than 50% of the global Sanatani population has participated in the Mahakumbh.

In relation to India’s total population, over 55 per cent of Indians have already taken part in this sacred ritual. According to Pew Research 2024, the global Sanatani population is estimated to be 1.2 billion (120 crore).

The sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati has witnessed an unprecedented number of devotees, ascetics, saints, and pilgrims taking a holy dip, surpassing all expectations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had predicted that this divine and grand Mahakumbh would set a new record in terms of pilgrim participation.

Initially, he estimated that around 450 million (45 crore) devotees would attend, and this prediction was already fulfilled by February 11.

As of Saturday, February 22, the number has exceeded 600 million (60 crore), with five more days remaining before the Mahakumbh concludes. The upcoming Maha Shivratri Snan is expected to further push this number beyond 650 million (65 crore).

A breakdown of the major bathing events shows that the highest number of pilgrims—80 million (8 crore)—participated in the Mauni Amavasya Snan.

The Makar Sankranti Snan saw 35 million (3.5 crore) devotees, while on January 30 and February 1, more than 20 million (2 crore) pilgrims bathed each day.

On Paush Purnima, 17 million (1.7 crore) devotees took a dip, while Basant Panchami recorded 25.7 million (2.57 crore) participants. Similarly, on Maghi Purnima, more than 20 million (2 crore) devotees took the sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam.