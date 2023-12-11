More people should view sculptures: Dr Karan Singh

Noting that India has a grand legacy when it comes to sculptures, veteran Congress leader and renowned poet-philosopher Dr Karan Singh said the country’s rich heritage of sculpting and architecture merits stronger efforts by the government to ensure a wider appreciation of the two arts in modern times.

“We have such a grand legacy when it comes to sculptures. Contemporary sensibilities keep lending them new forms. We need more people to see the works,” the nonagenarian cultural personality noted at an art show being organised on the centenary year of iconic scholar Keshav Malik.

Highlighting the need for an administrative system that promotes sculpting and its ardent followers, Dr Singh said even aesthetes often had just a “hazy notion” about modern art.

“This should go. More people should view sculptures; more should buy them as well,” he observed, releasing the catalogue of the milestone ‘iSculpt’ exhibition in the national capital.

The December 7-21 show, being organised by Delhi Art Society (DAC) in association with the Indian International Centre (IIC), features masterpieces by half-a-dozen modern masters.

Curated by art historian Uma Nair, the 15-day event at the IIC premises marks the start of the 100th year of Malik, who wrote regularly for leading newspapers and edited the literary weekly Thought, besides serving at the National Gallery of Modern Art and the equally prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi.

Dr Singh, while noting that sculpting is a “difficult art”, said the ongoing exhibition has taken care to represent not just the various genres and mediums of the domain, but also its exponents across the country.

“To give an overall view of modern sculpting and yet focus on certain high points is challenging,” he noted, while also recalling his close ties with Malik (1924-2014). “This show has succeeded in paying its tribute to the great man.”