Monthly pay-off case: ED seeks statements of Veena Vijayan, others from SFIO charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a petition in the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court seeking access to the statements made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T (Veena Vijayan), and others, submitted along with the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

On April 2, the SFIO filed the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) at the Principal District and Sessions Court, Kochi, against Veena Vijayan, her company Exalogic Solutions, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, and others.

On April 4, the Principal District and Sessions Court, Kochi, transferred the prosecution complaint to the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kochi, which is the designated trial court in the case.

The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court (Court No. 7) admitted the prosecution complaint on April 11, naming Veena T (Veena Vijayan) and others in the CMRL pay-off case.

Following this, the ED approached the court seeking a copy of the prosecution complaint filed by the SFIO. On April 15, the court ordered the SFIO to provide a copy to the ED.

After examining the prosecution complaint, the ED has now filed the present plea, seeking the statements made by Veena Vijayan and others before the SFIO, which were filed along with the charge sheet.

Veena Vijayan and others have been booked under Section 447 (Punishment for Fraud) of the Companies Act. The offense is punishable with imprisonment for a term of at least six months, which may extend up to ten years.

The charge sheet accuses Veena of accepting a fraudulent payment of ₹2.7 crore from CMRL to her company without providing any services.

The ED is expected to expedite further proceedings in the case after examining the statements submitted along with the charge sheet.