Moidams of Assam nominated for UNESCO World Heritage tag

The historic ‘moidams’ of Assam are on the brink of global acclaim following their recent nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, expressing immense pride in India’s heritage.

“This is India’s 43rd World Heritage Site and the first in Northeast India to receive Cultural World Heritage status,” PM Modi stated, underscoring the significance of this recognition.

The moidams, ancient burial mounds of the Ahom Dynasty, are celebrated for their unique cultural and historical value.

The nomination has received strong backing from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which has endorsed the Moidams, further elevating their status on the global stage.

ICOMOS is a prestigious body dedicated to the conservation and protection of cultural heritage sites worldwide.

PM Modi highlighted the profound cultural importance of the Moidams, noting that their inclusion on the World Heritage List would not only spotlight Assam’s rich heritage but also enhance efforts to preserve these historic sites.

“The recognition of the Moidams will not only bring international attention to Assam’s rich cultural heritage but also foster greater appreciation and preservation of these historic sites,” Modi stated.

The Moidams, located in Charaideo, are the royal burial grounds of the Ahom kings and queens. The Ahom Dynasty, which ruled Assam for nearly 600 years, left an indelible mark on the region’s history, culture, and architecture. These burial mounds are not only a testament to the dynasty’s legacy but also serve as a significant part of India’s archaeological heritage.

The nomination of the Moidams has the potential to attract global tourists and researchers, thereby boosting local tourism and economy. It also places Assam on the global cultural map, drawing attention to the state’s unique historical narratives and architectural marvels.

As India hosts the World Heritage Committee meeting, the spotlight on the Moidams symbolizes a broader recognition of the country’s diverse and rich cultural tapestry.