‘Mohan Bhagwat said our brothers and sisters were kept on unequal footing, who are those people’: Priyank Kharge

A day after an FIR was registered against him over his remarks defending Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has said that people of RSS should introspect who didn’t allow the society to be equal.

Referring to his recent argument with BJP’s BL Santosh, Kharge junior said that the earlier had asked him some questions over his comments on Udhayanidhi’s Sanatana Dharma remarks and he just answered.

“…He (BL Santosh) agrees that there is an allergy that needs a cure and after that, he has asked a series of questions, which I have answered,” he said.

The Karnataka minister had said that “any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease…” To this, the BJP leaders had asked, “So if there is a infection in somebody’s stomach, you chop off the head?”

This escalated into an argument on social media and later an FIR was filed against Kharge for comparing religions to diseases.

Read this X thread below to understand the Priyank Kharge-BL Santosh matter

Sir, short of facts? Classic RSS! Shift goalposts when you are cornered.

You started with a cure for an “allergy”, then went on to: – Basavanna & Buddha reforms

– Naxals & Urban naxals

– Babasaheb & Congress

– Why he adopted Buddhism?

– Dattopant Thengadi & now Chandrayaan… https://t.co/rx3fEwq6YS — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 6, 2023

“…Mohan Bhagwat said that we had kept our brothers and sisters on an equal footing and that needs to be changed. That means, who are these people who had kept people on an unequal footing? Who are these people who did not allow the society to be equal? They should introspect, not me,” Kharge said.

The controversy started after Udhayanidhi Stalin, while speaking at a conference, equated “Sanatana Dharma” with dengue, malaria, corona and called for its “eradication.”

As soon as the remarks were shared in public domain, BJP leaders launched an all out attack against the DMK leader and Opposition’s INDIA bloc. The BJP accused Stalin of calling for the genocide of 80 per cent of India’s population that follows “Sanatana Dharma” and alleged the remarks were part of INDIA bloc’s strategy.