Modi’s washing machine has become active before Delhi polls: AAP on Kailash Gahlot’s resignation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the resignation of its senior leader Kailash Gahlot is part of BJP’s dirty politics. Reacting to Mr Gahlot’s resignation from the AAP and Delhi’s Council of Ministers, senior party leader Sanjay Singh claimed that pressure was built on him through ED and CBI raids.

“Kailash Gahlot’s resignation is a part of BJP’s dirty politics and conspiracy. Pressure was created on Kailash Gahlot by conducting ED-CBI raids and now he is speaking according to the script given to him by the BJP,” Singh alleged.

Singh further claimed that the “Modi washing machine” has become active before the assembly elections in Delhi, claiming many leaders will be inducted into the saffron party over the next few months.

“The Modi Washing Machine has become active before the Delhi elections. Now, many leaders will be inducted into the BJP through this machine,” the AAP leader added.

His remarks came after Gahlot quit the party with assembly elections a few months ahead. Gahlot announced his decision on social media, sharing his resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s current direction and priorities.

In the resignation letter, Gahlot highlighted several reasons for leaving the party, pointing to what he described as its deviation from its founding principles.

He criticised AAP’s political ambitions, stating, “Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled.”

Gahlot specifically mentioned the worsening state of the Yamuna River as an example, stating, “Take for example the YAMUNA, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never took any steps to do it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before.”

He also expressed disappointment over controversies surrounding the party, including the alleged construction of the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ remarking, “There are now many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the ‘SHEESHMAHAL,’ which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI.”

The BJP has used the term ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for the bungalow where Kejriwal stayed for 10 years and have alleged irregularities in its construction and money spent on costly interiors and household items there.