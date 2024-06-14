Modi’s third term as PM will be good for the country: Jashodaben

All eyes on BJP Govt in Odisha on how it handles Lord Jagannath Ratna Bhandar controversy
The move of the new Government is being keenly watched particularly at the backdrop of judicial intervention in the matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben has expressed happiness over Narendra Modi becoming PM for the third time and described it as good for the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben has expressed happiness over Narendra Modi becoming PM for the third time and described it as good for the country.
In a brief conversation with the media here on Thursday evening, Jashodaben said that Mr Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time is good for the country. She further said that ”he will serve the country and we are happy about it”.
Prime Minister Modi’s wife Jashodaben reached Dayalbagh with her brother on Thursday evening after visiting Mehandipur Balaji.
Advertisement
Senior BJP leaders of the Taj city met Jashodaben while she was in the city.
Advertisement