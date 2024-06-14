Modi’s third term as PM will be good for the country: Jashodaben

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben has expressed happiness over Narendra Modi becoming PM for the third time and described it as good for the country.

In a brief conversation with the media here on Thursday evening, Jashodaben said that Mr Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time is good for the country. She further said that ”he will serve the country and we are happy about it”.

Prime Minister Modi’s wife Jashodaben reached Dayalbagh with her brother on Thursday evening after visiting Mehandipur Balaji.

Senior BJP leaders of the Taj city met Jashodaben while she was in the city.