Modi’s leadership, not Shivraj’s schemes won us MP polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was fielded from Madhya Pradesh, has countered the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s narrative that the victory in Madhya Pradesh was a result of his ‘Laldi Behena’, a direct cash benefit transfer scheme. Speaking to reports, Vijayvargiya said that the scheme was not there in other two states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – where the saffron party won.

“Was the Ladli Behena Yojana there in Chhattisgarh? Was it in Rajasthan? The victory in Chhattisgarh is even more significant,” he said, adding that the victory in three Hindi heartland states was a result of PM Modi’s leadership and Amit Shah’s strategy.

“Modi’s leadership, Amit Shah’s strategy, and JP Nadda’s polling booth yojana proved very effective, and only these led to the results in the three states…,” Vijayvargiya said.

Advertisement

After the election victory, Shivraj had said that the results in Madhya Pradesh were a reflection of his ‘Ladli Behena’ scheme along with PM Modi’s leadership.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya says, “Was the Ladli Behena Yojana there in Chhattisgarh? Was it in Rajasthan? The victory in Chhattisgarh is significant… PM Modi’s leadership, Amit Shah’s strategy, and JP Nadda’s polling booth yojana… pic.twitter.com/l20oYN1vQz — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

The BJP had fought the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under the collective leadership of PM Modi. The party didn’t announce its CM face and the votes were sought on PM Modi’s gaurantees.

The statement from Vijayvargiya that the result has nothing to do with the schemes of Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes amid speculations that the saffron party may opt for a new face as Madhya Pradesh CM.

Even after three days, the BJP has failed to reach consensus on CMs for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The party will pick observers for the three states on Friday, who will then take feedback from MLAs in respective states.

In MP, Vijayvargiya himself is said to be among the CM contenders. Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar are other probables.