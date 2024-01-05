Modi’s guarantee is a true guarantee: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda said on Friday that the Congress leaders used to say that they would retain all the three states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, we overturned the governments in these states, he added.

“PM Modi changed the political culture of the country. Today, the Prime Minister has brought a big change in the politics of the country through his works. Now the people of the country have unwavering faith in PM Modi,” said Nadda.

The BJP President was in Shimla for a congratulatory programme after the saffron party’s victory in the three states.

“The Congress leaders give guarantees and do not fulfill them, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi does what he says and also does what he does not say,” he said.

He added that after the big victory in three states, the people of the country have shown that if they have faith in anyone, it is in Modi’s guarantee.

He pointed out that the BJP’s vote share increased by 7 percent to 14 percent in Telangana and twice in Mizoram too.

“In Himachal Pradesh, we will score a hat-trick by winning all four Lok Sabha seats. In the Centre as well we will once again score a hat-trick and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country. This will be a journey from one hat-trick to another hat-trick,” he said.

“Under Ayushman Bharat, 50 crore people are getting Rs 5 lakh annually. In our times, we had to work hard to get money for treatment, now the facility is available at our doorstep. Former BJP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided health security even to those who were not covered under Ayushman Bharat by bringing Him Care Scheme in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The IMF report says that 13.5 crore people have come out of the poverty line in the country and extreme poverty has come down to less than 1 percent in India, said Nadda.

“Today a Chinese newspaper says that India is progressing at a fast pace,” he said.

“Modi guarantees that in the year 2027, India will become the third largest economy in the world. Today India has become the medical hub of the world, and India is sending medicines to the entire world,” he asserted.

“The Central Government has provided all possible assistance to Himachal during the disaster. Till now the Centre has sent Rs 1782 crore for disaster relief,” he claimed.

“Now let us talk about the guarantees of Congress. I would like to ask – Did the public get anything from these guarantees? Did the women get Rs 1500? Did they buy cow dung? Did they get milk, electricity, or anything? There is no,” he said.

Mentioning Ram temple function in Ayodhya, Nadda said that from January 22, the BJP workers will run cleanliness campaigns in all the pilgrimage sites and temples.

“Celebrating Diwali in the name of Ram Jyoti, we will light 5 lamps in every house,” he said.

He said that Himachal had made a big contribution in the construction of Ram Mandir as on June 11, 1989, the proposal for the temple was passed in Palampur.

“Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy PM, Lal Krishan Advani had come to Palampur and worked to pass this resolution, it is a matter of pride for Himachal,” he said.