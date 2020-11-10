Amid the tensions at the border at the peak at Line of Actual Control (LAC), the premiers of India and China are set to share a common stage as the leaders are scheduled to participate in a virtual interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Tuesday.

Later, PM Modi will also share a virtual platform with the Chinese President on November 17 for the BRICS meeting and on November 21-22 for the G-20 summit.

This is the first time that both the leaders are sharing the stage as the countries have locked horns since June due to conflict at eastern Ladakh region.

Last time the two countries were in a tussle over Doklam border stand-off which was resolved just ahead of the BRICS summit in September 2017 in Xiamen.

The Chumar border stand-off in September 2014 was also resolved after Modi raised the issue with the visiting Chinese President in Ahmedabad.

But this time the issues doesn’t seems to be resolved easily as the officials from both the sides have met 8 times and ended up with no result.

On November 6, the 8th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held in Chushul. The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon.

The two Asian giants have been in a continuous tussle over the last 6-7 years but the situation has been worsening since June after the reports of Chinese intrusion at the LAC surfaced.

The border witnessed exchange of firing from both the sides after 45 years of peace as it was in 1975 that the last firing was done at the LAC. The situation is different this time geographically also as it was the first time that tensions were witnessed at the eastern end of Ladakh.

Indian side had lost its 20 soldiers in the battle while the casualties at the Chinese side remain unreported, courtesy to its curb on Free Press.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also met his Chinese counterpart at Moscow but the talks there also remained inconclusive.