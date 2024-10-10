Modi winning people’s trust in democratic way for last 23 years: Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday said Narendra Modi, first as the Chief Minister and then as the Prime Minister of the country, has continuously been winning the trust of the people democratically for the past 23 years.

Addressing the 119th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) here as the chief guest, he said without stability, policies cannot be implemented effectively and security and development cannot be ensured. He added that stability brings continuity in policies, ideas, and development. Shah further said the PM has got this vast country rid of many problems over the past 10 years and he is now leading the nation for the third consecutive time.

The theme of this year’s annual session of the PHDCCI was ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Marching Towards the Peak of Progress’. Around 1500 business persons, Chartered Accountants, bankers, advocates etc from the industry participated in the event.

The Union Home Minister began his address with tributes to the renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away last night in Mumbai. “Ratan Tata has been a respected figure not only in the Indian industrial sector but globally as well. He took charge of the Tata Group at a time when the group needed several changes, and Ratan Tata patiently transformed all the businesses of his group and working practices,” he said.

He said even today, the Tata Group stands as a pole star in India’s industrial landscape and added that Ratan Tata led his industrial group to a prominent position in the country and globally while adhering to integrity and following all the rules and regulations. Shah also said through his trust, Ratan Tata made efforts to address the country’s various problems and contribute to building a better society. He said Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to guide industry leaders for a long time.