‘Modi will win with big margin on Kashi development model this time’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once won Varanasi in 2014, riding on the Gujarat model of development, has made Kashi’s development model an example for the entire country.

Through this model, BJP intends to achieve the target of ‘crossing 400 this time’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claimed a senior party leader here on Thursday.

It is well known that the message emanating from Kashi not only reaches Purvanchal but also the entire country including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

BJP sources said this time, PM Modi will benefit in the Lok Sabha elections as he led the grand construction of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham as Kashi MP and also got the opportunity to consecrate the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after 500 years.

Drawing an analogy between politics and cricket, a BJP leader said under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the development plank of UP under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP is trying to score a hat-trick with a record victory of 400 seats.

The BJP leader said ”when Modi came to bat on the Kashi pitch in 2014, the first thing he looked at was the ‘boundary of development’. At the other end of the wicket in 2017, he deployed his most efficient partner Yogi Adityanath in the country’s largest state. Then the tremendous batting started from both the ends. One took command of the security of the country and the development while the other got rid of those taking law in their hands in UP”.

He said, ” Gradually the opposition kept getting caught out, due to which the morale of their team also got weakened. When Narendra Modi’s second innings started in 2019, the people of UP again selected Yogi in 2022. After this, both the stalwarts started batting again.”

Now Modi is ready to play the third innings, the leader said, adding that ”the strongest player ‘UP captain Yogi Adityanath’ is supporting him very well. As an all-rounder, this player is also in demand in the entire country. Due to their ‘bulldozer shot’, the big guns who have been batting on the political pitch for years have started getting scared.”

He said Adityanath has retired the players who were playing on the political pitch using crime, oppression of the poor and other wrong activities, adding that some were no longer fit to play and have retired from politics.