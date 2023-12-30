Modi visits Ayodhya; asks people to light Ramjyoti in every house on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said this historical moment of consecration of Ram Lalla has fortunately come into the lives of all of us and we have to take a new resolution for the country, fill ourselves with new energy and to celebrate it, 140 crore countrymen should light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Diwali.

“Modi’s guarantee has so much power because Modi spends his life to fulfil what he says. He works day and night and the city of Ayodhya is a witness to this”, said PM Modi here on Saturday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 46 projects worth Rs 15700 crore. He also inaugurated Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, while flagging off 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

The PM also held around a 15-kilometre roadshow from the airport to the railway station amid the showering of flower petals on him by saints and common people.

He said that if any country in the world wants to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Our heritage inspires us and shows us the right path. Therefore, today’s India is moving forward by assimilating both the old and the new.

While addressing a mammoth gathering amid chanting of ” Jai Shri Ram ” and ” Modi-Modi ”, PM assured the people of Ayodhya that no stone will be left unturned in the development of this holy place. He said that today the whole world is eagerly waiting for the historic moment of January 22. In such a situation, this enthusiasm among the people of Ayodhya is very natural.

The Prime Minister said that he is the worshiper of every particle of the soil of India and the people of India. He said that I am also as curious as you.

The PM said that I have a sincere request to all my countrymen that everyone wishes to come to Ayodhya themselves to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know everyone can’t come.

Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on January 22, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, but do not make up your mind to come to Ayodhya on January 22.

The Prime Minister said that the campaign to speed up the construction of a developed India is getting new energy from the city of Ayodhya. He said that if any country in the world wants to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Our heritage inspires us. Shows us the right path.

While India is beautifying its pilgrimages, India is also immersed in digital technology. Along with the reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, more than 30,000 Panchayat buildings are also being constructed.

Not only the revival of Kedar Dham, more than 300 medical colleges have also been built in the country. Not only Mahakal Lok is being constructed, but more than two lakh tanks for clean drinking water were also constructed. On one hand, we are measuring the distance between the moon and the sun, while on the other hand, we are bringing our mythological idols back to India, he added.

The Prime Minister said that today the grandeur of development is visible in Ayodhya, after a few days the grandeur and divinity of the heritage is going to be visible. He said that only the shared strength of development and heritage will take India to the forefront in the 21st century. The Prime Minister said that the historic moment of January 22 is going to come into our lives with great luck.

Prime Minister Modi said that today the country has taken another big step towards modern railway construction. After Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat, today the country has another modern train. This new train has been named Amrit Bharat Train. This trinity of Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains is going to rejuvenate the Indian Railways.

PM Modi said that naming Ayodhya Dham Airport after Trikaldarshi Maharishi Valmiki Ji will bless every passenger coming to this airport. Ramayana written by Maharishi Valmiki is the path of knowledge which connects us to Lord Shri Ram. In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will connect us to the divine-grand-new Ram temple. At present Ayodhya Dham railway station can serve 10000-15,000 people. After the complete development of the station, 60,000 people will be able to commute to Ayodhya Dham railway station every day.