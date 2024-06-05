Modi to take oath for his 3rd term as PM on 8 June

After his unanimous election as leader of the NDA on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to stake his claim to form a new government at the Centre soon after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

According to political circles, Mr Modi is all set to be sworn in for his third consecutive term as prime minister on Saturday, the 8th of June.

The prime minister, along with his Council of Ministers, attended a farewell dinner given by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results of the General Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is expected to submit them to the President for the constitution of the new Lok Sabha.

Mr Modi met the President early in the day and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

The President accepted the resignation and requested Mr Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

The Union Cabinet met under the chairmanship of the prime minister earlier and advised the President to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect.

The President accepted the advice and dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution.

Responding to NDA leaders appreciating his role in raising India’s prestige in the world, Mr Modi said the NDA had received a historic mandate to form a government for a third consecutive term after a gap of 60 years.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, meanwhile, was closed to the general public from Wednesday till Sunday, the 9th of June due to preparations for the forthcoming swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers.