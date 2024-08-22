Modi to give certificates to 11 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ on 25 August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give certificates to 11 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and interact with them at Jalgaon in Maharashtra on 25 August, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the PM will also release a revolving fund – Community Investment Fund of Rs 2500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The PM will also release a bank loan of Rs 5000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2,35,400 SHGs. Mr Chouhan informed that people from about 30,000 places in 34 states and Union Territories will join this program through virtual medium.

He said ‘Lakhpati Didis’ are women who earn Rs 1 lakh or more per annum. These women have not only pulled their families out of poverty but are also becoming role models for the rest of society.

He said the Rural Development Ministry has already created 1 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’. ”Now our target is to create 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the next 3 years.”

The Union Minister further said that the ministry has adopted a structured process to enable the SHG families to earn an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This includes capacitating National Resource Persons, then developing Master Trainers in each State.

These Master Trainers further train the Community Resource Persons (CRPs) on business planning, financing and convergence processes. The cadre of 3 lakh Community Resource Persons (CRPs), who have been specially trained in business planning and skilling of SHG members, are doing a great service in this regard.

Some of these CRPs will also be facilitated. As of now, the Ministry of Rural Development formed 15 Lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ while the target for 100 days is 11 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ to whom the PM will facilitate.