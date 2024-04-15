Modi targets Kerala CM, LDF govt over pay off row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that that the chief minister and his daughter are facing investigation in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) related monthly payment -off case.

Addressing his second election rally on Monday at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, prime minister Modi spotlighted the financial fraud investigation being conducted by the Central agencies against CM Vijayan and his daughter.

Coming out against the LDF government,

prime minister Modi said due to open loot Kerala has reached in the brink of economics disaster.The public exchequer in Kerala has emptied, the state government doesn’t have money to pay salaries to its employees

Advertisement

He said the Supreme Court has rejected Kerala’s plea to borrow more money and added that the state’s financial difficulties are due to the government’s mismanagement

BJP Thiruvananthapuram candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar,Attingal candidate V Muralidharan, Kollam candidate Krishnakumar, BJP state president K Surendran and actress Sobhana participated in the function.