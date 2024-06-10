Modi takes charge as PM; signs first file on release of ‘PM Kisan Nidhi’ installment

A day after being administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu, Narendra Modi on Monday took charge as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.

After assuming office for the third time, PM Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and around Rs 20,000 crore will be distributed.

The PM is scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting at around 5:00 PM today and before that portfolios are likely to be announced for the newly sworn-in ministers.

Advertisement

A formal request to President Murmu to summon a Parliament session is likely to be made by the Cabinet.

During the first session of Parliament after the formation of the government, the President will address both the Houses to outline the government’s agenda and its vision for the next five years.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi took over as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. He is the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to return as PM for a third straight term.

Along with Modi, 71 ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar, were also sworn-in.

Modi returned to power after a narrower than expected victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024. Modi-led BJP won 240 seats, well short of the majority mark of 272 seats.

However, the BJP-led coalition secured the majority, ensuring a third term for Modi.