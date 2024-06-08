Modi swearing-in: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday arrived in New Delhi to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 9.

Hasina was recived at the Delhi airport by Secretary (CPV & OIA), Muktesh Pardeshi.

The Bangladeshi PM is the first distinguished foreign guest to arrive in India for the swearing-in ceremony.

Commenting on Hasina’s arrival, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that her visit will further strengthen the bond of friendship between the countries.

“First distinguished guest sets foot in New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh warmly received by Secy (CPV & OIA) @mukteshpardeshi as she arrived in New Delhi. This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen – close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Besides Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will attend the Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government.