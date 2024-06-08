Maldivian president accepts invitation to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend BJP leader and PM-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9, his office said in a press statement on Saturday.

“President H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation from Prime Minister H.E. Narendra Modi, to the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers of the Government of India,” the statement read.

India’s high commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar, had extended the invitation to President Muizzu during a courtesy call earlier.

“The President expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the invitation, adding that he would be honored to attend this historic event,” his office added.

The ties between New Delhi and Male has seen a downfall ever since Muizzu took over as the archipelago nation’s president.

Muizzu, seen as a pro-China leader, had won the country’s elections riding on his “India out” campaign.

After assuming office, he asked India to recall its military personnel deployed in Maldives. This and derogatory remarks against Modi from some of his government leaders resulted in a diplomatic row between the countries.

After BJP-led NDA’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi invited several regional leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, Nepal PM PK Dahal and Srilankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe among others.

Muizzu name was also included in the list of foreign leaders invited for the historic swearing-in ceremony.

Notably, after Modi-led NDA coalition’s victory, Muizzu has congratulated Modi for winning his successive third term.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries, he said.