Modi spreads mistrust among communities: Priyanka Gandhi

In a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Congress General Secretary and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday that the prime minister is a leader who spreads mistrust and fear among communities and divides the people to keep himself in power.

Addressing an election meeting in the Wandoor segment of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, she said PM Modi ignores the people’s needs. His sole aim is to remain in power by all means.

Priyanka alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Modi are trying to destroy the Constitutional values of equality, justice, and secularism.

She also alleged that the prime minister was selling public sector undertakings to his businessmen friends. “PM Modi is selling public sector undertakings to his businessmen friends. His government has written off loans amounting to 16 lakh crore availed by large businesses. But the government is offering little support to farmers and small and medium enterprises,” she contended.

Responding to the criticism that if she wins the Wayanad by-election and goes to Parliament, she won’t visit the constituency, Priyanka said women know the responsibility best. “I always perform my responsibilities well. I will not back down but will fight for you. I will not disappoint you,” she assured the voters.