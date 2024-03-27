Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Nadda among BJP’s 40 star campaigners in U’khand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners who will campaign for the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand.

In the list released on Wednesday, the BJP has also named Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath as the star campaigners.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also campaign for the party.

Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five Lok Sabha seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat from the hill state.

On March 16, the Election Commission had announced that the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, and the results will be declared on June 4.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their ballots in a single phase on April 19, it had announced