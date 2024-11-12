Modi says Cong conspiring to kill reservation; urges people to be united

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday warned the people that the Congress is conspiring to destroy the job reservation policy which is based on the Constitution.

“The crown prince goes abroad and says openly that reservations will be stopped. The intention of the Congress to destroy reservations is not new. There used to be a time when the Congress used to openly issue huge advertisements against reservations in newspapers along with its party symbol.

“The Congress used to use bad language against the SCs, STs and OBCs. Today, as Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis unite, the Congress is unhappy. They know that if they all unite, the royal family of the Congress will never be able to rule. I wish to warn you that the Congress wishes to watch Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis fight among themselves,” Modi said at an election rally in Solapur.

“Will you allow this conspiracy of the Congress to succeed? To ensure that the Congress never succeeds in its conspiracy, we must remain united. Hum Ek Hain, Toh Safe Hai. You can compare the Mahayuti’s track record of development to the track record of the Congress. So I appeal to you to elect the candidates of the BJP-backed Mahayuti in Maharashtra,” he said.

The PM said, “You have to remember that the vehicle in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi is travelling has no wheels or brakes. They are also fighting with each other about who will drive the vehicle. The Aghadi is the most unstable vehicle, because these people are wasting time in fighting among themselves. Already there is a fight to become the Chief Minister. If this is their condition before the election, it is clear that MVA will never be able to give Maharashtra a stable government”.

Modi said that the people of Solapur have witnessed the BJP-backed Mahayuti government’s development work. The progress of Solapur which was stalled for decades was completed by the Mahayuti government, he said. “A few days ago, I dedicated the expansion of the Solapur airport to the people of Solapur. I have been here more than all other PMs,” he said.

He said that it is the BJP-backed Mahayuti government which created the Palkhi Mahamarg in Solapur.

“Today, Solapur has 4-lane highways and Vande Bharat trains run from Solapur. All this has been possible because of the Mahayuti government. We are heading from ‘Viksit Maharashtra’ to ‘Viksit Bharat’. For the next five years, Maharashtra needs a stable government which will be focussed only on the development of this state”.

He said that the Congress ruled India for decades together but their only intention was to keep problems alive as well as keep people trapped in these problems. “They actually enjoyed watching you suffer,” Modi said. “Due to such policies, the people will never forgive the Congress and their associates for ensuring that this area remained without irrigation for such a long time,” he said.

“We have focussed on providing irrigation facilities in Solapur and due to this, the water table of Solapur is rising. We have waived off the electricity bill of farmers. Our effort is to ensure that farmers will never have to pay any electricity bills. We plan to ensure that irrigation pumps are solar powered in all farms. We have also focussed on increasing the income of farmers. We have increased sugarcane price to Rs 3150. Besides, through the ethanol blending policy, we are creating new revenue opportunities for farmers,” he said.

“During the Congress government years, only 2 to 3 percent of ethanol blending to motor fuel used to happen. After the BJP formed the government in 2014, we increased ethanol blending to 15 percent and we aim to take it to 20%. Due to this policy, sugarcane farmers presently get around Rs 80, 000 crore,” he said.

He said that the farmers of Maharashtra benefit from the central government PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the Mahayuti state government’s Namo Shetkari Yojana. In the coming five years, their profits will go up and they will also get new earning opportunities, he said.

“Today, if anybody can take Maharashtra forward, it’s the women who can do it. Our Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is being talked about by everybody. After the money began reaching women, the MVA even went to court to stop this scheme. The BJP’s vision is to be women centric in all development efforts.

“The biggest beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana are women and residences are being registered under the names of women. We plan to turn 3 crore women into ‘Lakhpati Didis’ who will be able to earn more than Rs 1 lakh every year,” he added.